Fantilli lifts Michigan over Penn State with overtime goal
After it got exposed on Friday night in State College, the Michigan hockey team bounced back with a huge 4-3 overtime win over the Nittany Lions to split the two-game series.
Michigan was very comfortable with just under 10 minutes left in the game. Mackie Samoskevich found the back of the net twice early on, and T.J. Hughes added one as well to give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.
Noah West was once again a brick wall between the pipes, as he shut down the Penn State offense early. However, Penn State began to crawl its way back in the third period. With just over eight minutes left in the game, Penn State scored its first goal of the game.
Then, just over a minute later, the Nittany Lions scored again, and it was quickly a very interesting game. With just over four minutes in the game, Penn State completed the improbable three-goal comeback, and tied the game at three goals apiece.
The final four minutes of regulation went scoreless, and Michigan found itself in danger of being swept by Penn State.
But, Michigan escaped. Just 24 seconds into overtime, freshman Adam Fantilli scored the game-wining goal to lift the Wolverines to victory. For Penn State, it was their first loss of the season. Michigan improves to 8-2-0 on the season.
Michigan will stay on the road next weekend as it heads to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Irish are currently an underwhelming 4-3-2 on the season.
