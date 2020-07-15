Dillon Tatum is staying busy this offseason.

The fast-rising 2022 running back out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High performed well at this weekend’s ESPN camp in Ohio, is back to working out with his team and is, of course, juggling the recruiting process.

“This last week, I talked to Michigan State, Baylor, Northwestern and Michigan,” Tatum said. “I some good talks with them. It wasn’t all about football. It was more about how the season is going to end up and how we’re going to work out visits.”