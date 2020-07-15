 Fast-Rising 2022 RB Dillon Tatum On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Calls With Jay Harbaugh
Fast-Rising 2022 RB Dillon Tatum On Michigan, Calls With Jay Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Dillon Tatum is staying busy this offseason.

The fast-rising 2022 running back out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High performed well at this weekend’s ESPN camp in Ohio, is back to working out with his team and is, of course, juggling the recruiting process.

“This last week, I talked to Michigan State, Baylor, Northwestern and Michigan,” Tatum said. “I some good talks with them. It wasn’t all about football. It was more about how the season is going to end up and how we’re going to work out visits.”

In-state running back Dillon Tatum holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
In-state running back Dillon Tatum holds a Michigan offer.

Michigan has recruited hard out of West Bloomfield, where ex-Wolverine Ron Bellamy is the head coach. And U-M has had plenty of success there as of late, landing both Makari Paige and Cornell Wheeler last cycle.

Both are recruiting their former teammate.

“They are always recruiting me,” Tatum said. “They tell me that they are there and that I should join the Go Blue team.”

