 Fast-Rising 2023 TE Preston Zinter Recaps Summer Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fast-Rising 2023 TE Preston Zinter Recaps Summer Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Preston Zinter has been red-hot on the recruiting trail.

Since May, the rising 2023 tight end out of Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic has notched offers from major programs like Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Zinter had a chance to make it to a couple of those schools last month and is looking forward to seeing some of the others soon.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“Recruiting has been going well,” Zinter said. “Unfortunately, I got out of school later this year, so I only had about half of June to visit schools. I went to Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Now, I want to go down south and see some schools out there like Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Clemson, Alabama and Florida.”

Michigan was one of the first schools to offer Zinter.

That should come as no surprise considering Zinter is the younger brother of Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter. However, Preston a talented prospect in his own right and is a priority for the Wolverines next cycle.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}