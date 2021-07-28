Fast-Rising 2023 TE Preston Zinter Recaps Summer Michigan Visit
Preston Zinter has been red-hot on the recruiting trail.
Since May, the rising 2023 tight end out of Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic has notched offers from major programs like Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and South Carolina.
Zinter had a chance to make it to a couple of those schools last month and is looking forward to seeing some of the others soon.
“Recruiting has been going well,” Zinter said. “Unfortunately, I got out of school later this year, so I only had about half of June to visit schools. I went to Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Now, I want to go down south and see some schools out there like Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Clemson, Alabama and Florida.”
Michigan was one of the first schools to offer Zinter.
That should come as no surprise considering Zinter is the younger brother of Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter. However, Preston a talented prospect in his own right and is a priority for the Wolverines next cycle.
