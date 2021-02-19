 Fast-Rising 2023 Texas CB Jamel Johnson Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
Fast-Rising 2023 Texas CB Jamel Johnson Talks Michigan Offer

Jamel Johnson is blowing up on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2023 cornerback out of Arlington (Texas) Seguin has notched offers from Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and a few others all over the last couple of weeks.

Still, Johnson is just trying to let the process play itself out.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
“Recruiting is going well so far,” Johnson said. “I’m just trying to weigh all my options early on. I don’t have any favorites. I want to visit some schools like Florida State, LSU and Oklahoma.”

Michigan was the first of the aforementioned bunch to offer Johnson.

The Wolverines are looking to get in early on Dallas-area prospects thanks to new co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, who is originally from the Lone Star State. And the U-M offer definitely caught Johnson’s attention.

