Father Of Louis Hansen On Family Decision To Commit To Michigan
Michigan landed a big commitment in the form of Rivals100 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's tight end Louis Hansen.
The four-star prospect picked Michigan over offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and others.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland spoke to Hansen's father, Mike, about the family's decision to pick Michigan.
Read the full Q&A below.
EJ: Why was Michigan the right fit for the Hansen family?
MH: Michigan was the right fit for everybody. It was a family decision. Michigan had the best academics with high end football. It became very apparent three weeks ago that Louie wasn’t just a top tight end recruit. He was one of their top recruits. They made him feel like they could build the 2021 class with him. With Louie, they can help get other guys to commit. They made Louie feel really special. They never stopped talking to Lou. It was awesome.
EJ: Did they make you feel special, too?
MH: (Laughs) Well, they are just great people. The coaching staff didn’t just talk X’s and O’s. They talked about what the kids did after Michigan and after football. What went a long last year was when one of his kids medically retired (JD Johnson), and (Jim) Harbaugh honored his scholarship. That showed the class of the organization and the program.
