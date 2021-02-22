Film Review: What We Saw From Michigan In A Critical Win At Ohio State
Thoughts after taking a detailed look at the film following Michigan’s impressive 92-87 win at Ohio State …
First off, as college basketball games go, this was pure entertainment and, unlike a lot of overly hyped games, lived up to its billing. Each team averaged 1.3 points per possession, and while you would have liked U-M to have been better defensively — the Wolverines moved out of KenPom’s top 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency to No. 11 from No. 7 — credit the Buckeyes for making tough shots to match the Wolverines blow for blow.
More ...
On Second Thought: Detailed Thoughts After Watching Michigan – OSU Film (long) ...
RELATED: Wolverine Watch: U-M Busts The Bucks, 92-87
RELATED: OSU’s Holtmann Credits Michigan Wolverines Basketball After 92-87 Loss
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook