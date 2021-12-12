Film Room: 4-star OT Andrew Gentry will fit right in at Michigan
After a string of 2022 and 2023 commitments, Michigan earned the pledge of Littleton (Colo.) Columbine 2020 OT Andrew Gentry earlier this week. Gentry was heavily pursued by Michigan and the rest o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news