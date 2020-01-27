Michigan Wolverines basketball (11-8, 2-6 Big Ten) got junior forward Isaiah Livers back on Saturday, following a groin injury that held him out the six previous games. Unfortunately, he reaggravated the injury early in the second half, and is back to being "day to day."

The Wolverines have been stuck in a rut without Livers, and failed to close out a winnable game Saturday against Illinois after he went down again.

We examine what Livers gave to the U-M offense in his return to the lineup in 19 minutes of play. When he was out there, he didn't look 100 percent, but he was effective. His presence as a leader was evident, too.

