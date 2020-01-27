Film Room: A Glimpse Of Michigan With A Healthy Isaiah Livers
Michigan Wolverines basketball (11-8, 2-6 Big Ten) got junior forward Isaiah Livers back on Saturday, following a groin injury that held him out the six previous games. Unfortunately, he reaggravated the injury early in the second half, and is back to being "day to day."
The Wolverines have been stuck in a rut without Livers, and failed to close out a winnable game Saturday against Illinois after he went down again.
We examine what Livers gave to the U-M offense in his return to the lineup in 19 minutes of play. When he was out there, he didn't look 100 percent, but he was effective. His presence as a leader was evident, too.
RELATED: Juwan Howard Remembers Kobe Bryant
Impact Without The Ball
We'll start with Livers' impact, when he's off the ball, to an offense that has struggled without him. Here's two plays that will serve as examples:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news