The Wolverines added plenty of talent this cycle, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where they made it a priority to find guys with speed, athleticism and physicality.

DE Braiden McGregor, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern

Strengths: McGregor is an athletic freak for how big he is. I watched his junior film due to him being sidelined this fall but he can definitely play. He has good burst at the line of scrimmage, and he plays fast throughout the entire game. He is an early enrollee and will be a big leader down the line.

Weakness: Not too many flaws in his game when he had his hand in the dirt. McGregor is in the process of recovering from a major injury, so Wolverine fans will have to be patient with this one.

Impact: When fully healthy, McGregor is going to be a problem in the Big Ten. Love his motor and that he wanted to be Wolverine.