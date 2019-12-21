The Wolverines added plenty of talent this cycle, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where they made it a priority to find guys that fit the new 'speed in space' mentality.

QB Dan Villari, Massapequa (N.Y.) Plainedge

Strengths: Will improvise if called upon, which is good because knows how to extend plays with his feet. Does a nice job of keeping his eyes downfield while scrambling, which led to some big plays for his school this year. He knows how to change the tempo on his throws which is great because with all the drops Michigan has had over the years they can’t afford to have somebody who only throws fastballs.

Weakness: At times he tried to do too much for his team and forced the ball into places he shouldn’t. While he may not have thrown the interceptions at the prep level, those throws will be picked off in college.

Impact: Villari is going to be somebody who is great in the locker room and will bleed for the program. We are several years away before he gets an opportunity to compete for playing time.