Michigan Wolverines basketball hit the transfer portal to find a point guard once again this offseason, and head coach Juwan Howard and Co. appear to have found a more than solid one in Coastal Carolina's DeVante' Jones, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year who was coveted by other schools among the nation's best before he pledged to the Maize and Blue. Here, we dive deep into the top five things that Jones will bring to Ann Arbor, with stats, numbers and film to back it all up. RELATED: Culture First: Why Howard & Co. Are Navigating The Portal As Well As Anyone RELATED: DeVante’ Jones: ‘I Feel Like We’ll Be The Best Team In The Country’

Michigan Wolverines basketball incoming transfer DeVante' Jones was the Sun Belt Player of the Year last season. (DeVante' Jones on Instagram)

1. Transition Offense

• Howard has expressed in the past that he wants to push the pace, but that hasn't necessarily played into the strengths of his first two point guards Zavier Simpson and Mike Smith, who were both outstanding in the half court. Credit Howard for adjusting to that ... but he's likely excited about what Jones can do in transition. • Jones plays faster than he actually is when running the break, meaning that having the ball in his hands doesn't slow him down at all. He can slice through the defense as it back peddles and tries to get in position, making them pay. Coastal Carolina, which ranked No. 51 nationally and No. 1 in the Sun Belt in tempo, according to Kenpom, loved to run last season, and Jones was a big part of that.

• Notice from the clips above that Jones is decisive with his moves while moving at a fast pace, and appears to just let his instincts kick in — which is obviously important when we're talking about fast breaks. He scored 1.15 points per possession in transition last season, according to Synergy, which ranked in the 72nd percentile in the country and grades out as "very good." More on the break in the next section...

2. Turning Defense Into Offense