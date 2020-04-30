McCarthy has the "whole package," Helmholdt says. His strong arm and pinpoint accuracy are his biggest strengths as a quarterback.

"J.J. has a huge arm," Helmholdt said. "I mean, his arm strength is among the best I’ve covered in the midwest in a long time. Which may be surprising, because he’s not a big frame guy. He’s not [former U-M quarterback] Ryan Mallett, but he’s in that next tier below Ryan Mallett, and he has that next tier ability to hit every single point on the field.

"He can make every throw on the field and put it on his receivers numbers. He can throw the deep fade to the 15-yard out, opposite hash. I mean, his arm strength is really exceptional, and he trusts his arm a lot.