Texas WR J. Michael Sturdivant Talks Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh
J. Michael Sturdivant has exploded onto the recruiting scene.
The rising 2021 wide receiver out of Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus has racked up a slew of major offers since moving from Kansas to Texas last year and has heard from several top programs during the dead period.
“It’s been a big blessing having these schools watch my film and think I’m one of the best in the country,” Sturdivant said. “I’m thankful for all the love I’ve been shown. A lot of my top schools have been hitting me up a lot like Cal, OU and Stanford. Notre Dame has been in the mix a lot. The same goes for UCLA and Michigan. Those have been the main schools talking to me a lot.”
Michigan just notched its first commitment at the wide receiver position this week but might not be done looking for pass catchers with size. The 6-foot-3 Sturdivant is a big target on the outside with a ton of potential.
The Wolverines offered just a few weeks ago, but he already has high interest and was super excited about the new scholarship.
