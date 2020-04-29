News More News
Texas WR J. Michael Sturdivant Talks Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
J. Michael Sturdivant has exploded onto the recruiting scene.

The rising 2021 wide receiver out of Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus has racked up a slew of major offers since moving from Kansas to Texas last year and has heard from several top programs during the dead period.

“It’s been a big blessing having these schools watch my film and think I’m one of the best in the country,” Sturdivant said. “I’m thankful for all the love I’ve been shown. A lot of my top schools have been hitting me up a lot like Cal, OU and Stanford. Notre Dame has been in the mix a lot. The same goes for UCLA and Michigan. Those have been the main schools talking to me a lot.”

Texas wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant holds a Michigan offer.
Michigan just notched its first commitment at the wide receiver position this week but might not be done looking for pass catchers with size. The 6-foot-3 Sturdivant is a big target on the outside with a ton of potential.

The Wolverines offered just a few weeks ago, but he already has high interest and was super excited about the new scholarship.

