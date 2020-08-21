Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 2021 four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon committed to Michigan in late June, choosing the Wolverines over finalists LSU, Oregon and USC, among a host of other top programs nationally.

Michigan is likely losing senior wide receiver Nico Collins, meaning the Wolverines will need more bigger, outside receivers to step up in the future. Dixon is one that can carry that torch down the road at 6-2, 185 pounds.

"He’s big, he’s strong, he’s an outside receiver, for sure," Gorney confirmed. "He’s going to be a guy that wins a lot of 50-50 balls. I wouldn’t be surprised if he catches a high percentage of his passes in the red zone or near the end zone. He’s going to be a guy that you can throw it up to, and he can go get it."

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has brought in his "speed in space" mantra to Ann Arbor, with speedsters such as sophomores Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil, freshmen A.J. Henning and Roman Wilson and 2021 commit Xavier Worthy all expected to make big impacts, but that doesn't mean players like Dixon don't have a home in the offense.

"He’s not going to get muscled at the line of scrimmage," Gorney said. "He has decent enough speed to be that deep ball threat. When corners and safeties don’t give him that respect, he can get by them and be a deep threat.

"He’s not a burner, and he’s not a guy that’s going to sit in the slot and make people miss. He’s an outside guy, back shoulder, throw it up to him and let him go get it. "