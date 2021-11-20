Film Room: New LB commit Jimmy Rolder projects as multi-year starter

Earlier this week, Michigan received a commitment from four-star Chicago (Ill.) Marist ILB Jimmy Rolder, who picked the Wolverines over Florida, Iowa, LSU, Ohio State, and other top programs who were fighting for his services.

A former Illinois baseball commit, Rolder’s football recruitment didn't pick up until midway through when some of the best programs in the midwest offered him a scholarship.

A big part of that is the impressive leap from his junior to senior year, evident in his senior year highlights. It’s not always easy to break down prospects solely through highlight film -- only the best moments make the cut -- but there is enough in Rolder’s film to see why he became one of the midwest’s most pursued prospects in 2022.

Rolder also looks every part of the 6-foot-2, 230 pounds that he’s listed at, looking more physically mature as a senior compared to his junior season. That added bulk allows him to be a very physical tackler in the run game. He finishes through the whistle and has that nastiness you want to see from someone who projects to the MIKE linebacker position.



