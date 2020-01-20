Michigan Wolverines basketball is now allowing a whopping 30.3 points per game to opposing centers in six Big Ten games. The Wolverines knew change was needed in how they would defend the post, and change is exactly what Juwan Howard implemented in the team's second matchup with Iowa last Friday.

Iowa junior center Luka Garza scored 44 points against U-M back on Dec. 6 at Crisler Center. Howard didn't want to let that happen again, and attempted to do something about it schematically. Friday, Garza still went for 11 points over his average, scoring 33 on U-M. He proved to be too much to handle for even a different approach to defending him.

We take a look at the adjustments U-M made in trying to stop Iowa's post game.

RELATED: Where Things Stand With 2020 Hoops Recruiting

RELATED: Zavier Simpson Moves Up To No. 2 On All-Time Assists List