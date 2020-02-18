We take a look at why Simpson was so successful against that approach.

Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson leads the country in assists per game, averaging 8.2, and he was at his best Sunday against Indiana, putting up an 11-assist performance.

Michigan scored a season-high 1.39 points per possession (PPP) in its 89-65 win over Indiana.

According to Kenpom, the Wolverines ran 64 possessions in the game, and by our count, 29 of those possessions (45.3 percent) involved Simpson receiving a ball screen. On those 29 possessions, Michigan scored 48 points, for an average of 1.655 PPP.

For context, Gonzaga is the country's leader in PPP at 1.183 for the season. To sum it up, the Wolverines were firing on all cylinders when Simpson received a ball screen. Not all of the points were scored by him or assisted by him, but the action, in many cases, freed up other players, even if it was off of secondary action or a ball reversal.

Simpson had 11 assists in the game, and six of those came on possessions that he received a ball screen on.

Simpson was ultra-comfortable running Michigan's ball screen offense against the hard hedging style of defense Indiana employed. It naturally allows the Wolverines to space well, because while the man guarding the screener jumps out to cut off Simpson, a help defender from the wing has to drop down and help on the screen and roll player. It's an ongoing process for the defense to recover and get back in their normal gaps. And then, if he doesn't help enough, Simpson either has room to drive himself, or is able to find the roller.

Here's three examples of Simpson successfully attacking the Hoosiers' hedging defense.