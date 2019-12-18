Final Michigan Recruiting Predictions For Early Signing Day
Early signing day is here.
Recruits in the 2020 class will make their final decisions today as they sign national letters of intent with the schools of their choice.
Michigan has a handful of targets left on the board. Here are my final predictions for them.
QB CJ Stroud, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High
Quick Take: After losing 2020 quarterback commit JD Johnson due to medical complications, Michigan immediately made Stroud its top priority. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh flew out to California to see him twice, and the Wolverines made a big impression on his recent official visit. However, Ohio State was the leader for most of the fall and may have closed the deal on his weekend visit. It looks like Michigan will likely fall short here.
Prediction: Ohio State
