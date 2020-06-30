Final Three Takeaways On JJ McCarthy From Day 1 Of Elite 11 Finals
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nashville on Monday for the first day of the Elite 11 finals, which feature Rivals100 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback and Michigan commit JJ McCarthy.
Here are his final thoughts from the first day.
1. Competitive Edge — Around midnight last night, I got a text from McCarthy’s former teammate and three-star 2021 defensive end Ryan Keeler. He asked me how McCarthy performed and went on to tell me that the four-star signal-caller had just sent him a photo of himself working out at the hotel weight room. That’s vintage (if you can use that word for a recruit) McCarthy. I sat down in the stands with McCarthy’s father, Jim, and his quarterback trainer, Greg Holcomb, and we all could tell how upset McCarthy was after bowing out of the final challenge of the night — he just missed the throw in the rail shot challenge. It seems McCarthy was so upset that he blew off some steam by pumping some iron while most were asleep. This kid has the 'it' factor.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news