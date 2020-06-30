 Final Three Takeaways On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Commit JJ McCarthy From Day 1 Of Elite 11 Finals
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 13:57:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Final Three Takeaways On JJ McCarthy From Day 1 Of Elite 11 Finals

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nashville on Monday for the first day of the Elite 11 finals, which feature Rivals100 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback and Michigan commit JJ McCarthy.

Here are his final thoughts from the first day.

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

1. Competitive Edge — Around midnight last night, I got a text from McCarthy’s former teammate and three-star 2021 defensive end Ryan Keeler. He asked me how McCarthy performed and went on to tell me that the four-star signal-caller had just sent him a photo of himself working out at the hotel weight room. That’s vintage (if you can use that word for a recruit) McCarthy. I sat down in the stands with McCarthy’s father, Jim, and his quarterback trainer, Greg Holcomb, and we all could tell how upset McCarthy was after bowing out of the final challenge of the night — he just missed the throw in the rail shot challenge. It seems McCarthy was so upset that he blew off some steam by pumping some iron while most were asleep. This kid has the 'it' factor.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}