First day of summer staff football predictions

Davis Moseley

Michigan could have the best OL in the country again this season, pair that with an explosive backfield with a much improved WR core and perhaps the deepest QB room in the country. Not a surprise if Michigan has a top-five offense in the country. Winnable home games vs PSU, MSU and Nebraska paired with road games at Iowa and Ohio State shape a difficult yet manageable schedule. If the defense outperforms expectations, it wouldn't shock to see Michigan back in the CFP

Summer season predictions: 10-2 or 11-1





Trevor McCue

Plenty of reasons to be optimistic that both sides of the ball could improve and be better than the team that won the 2021 Big Ten Championship. Last year's team was driven by the leadership and play of Aidan Hutchinson. The offense could be and may need to be explosive, but I'm worried Michigan may start out safe again in '22. I think there are potential leaders and playmakers and fall camp could raise my confidence. For now, Michigan drops a game they shouldn't and lose at Columbus.

Summer season prediction: 10-2 Rose Bowl





Brock Heilig

It will be interesting to see just how "different" last year's team was. Will Michigan return to its pre-2021 days? Or will last year's success carry over into the upcoming season? I'm thinking we will see more of the latter. The Wolverines are bound to have one of the best offenses in the country, which should win them some tough games like Michigan State, Penn State, at Iowa and possibly even at Ohio State. I'll hold off on predicting a win in Columbus for now, but I could see Michigan with an undefeated record as families gather around their tables for Thanksgiving dinner.

Summer season prediction: 11-1





Tanner Wooten

Michigan comes into the 2022 campaign with a wealth of offensive playmakers, including the return of WR Ronnie Bell from injury. While QB Cade McNamara went 12-2 as a starter in 2021, all eyes are on the competition between him and JJ McCarthy. With the floor at QB being a B1G Championship-winning quarterback, Michigan should have the offensive firepower to carry the team until the other side of the ball can figure things out. On the other side of the ball, the Wolverines need playmakers to step up, especially at the edge and safety positions. While they have some holes from last year's team to fill, they have a lot of guys with experience all over the defense and the adjustment to Jesse Minter's scheme shouldn't take long at all.

Summer season prediction: 11-1





Zach Libby

I think it's very normal for an analyst or fan to believe that 2022 will be a drop off from last season. But even if key figures on defense, especailly at safey and EDGE, have moved on, that only means fresh faces will become the next perennial leaders and influencers. There's not much to say about the offense other than the returning weapons will make Michigan likely the best scoring team in the country. I see no problems with the home schedule too, even if Michigan State, Penn State and dark horse Nebraska are coming to town. On the road against Iowa will be easier than those expect and winning in Columbus won't be considered an upset.

Summer season prediction: 12-0, CFP: Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia





Jim Scarcelli

Michigan repeats as B1G Champions with a two-quarterback system being a big factor. Michigan's defense will allow the fewest points and will be the top-ranked unit overall in the Big Ten.

Summer season prediction: 12-0





Dennis Fithian

It definitely felt reasonable this offseason to pick Michigan to go 10-2 with losses at Iowa and Ohio State in 2022. Recently, it doesn't feel crazy to think Michigan can win at Iowa. The offense is CFP-worthy. Defense needs playmakers to emerge by October 1st.

Summer season prediction: 11-1





Josh Henschke

The good certainly outweighs the questionable when it comes to looking at Michigan from a birdseye view in June. The offense has a chance to be very good and could be the most explosive U-M offense in its history if the coaches decide to unleash the hounds. The defense, obviously, has its question marks but most of those questions will be answered with playing time. A lot of familiar names return from a team that knows what it takes to win. A favorable home schedule with some challenges on the road could pave the way for the Wolverines to repeat as Big Ten champions again.

Summer season prediction: 12-0