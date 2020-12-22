Five 2021 Recruits Michigan Should Pursue In Late Period
National Signing Day has come and gone.
But that doesn't mean Michigan is done with 2021 recruiting. There are still some talented prospects out there that the Wolverines could add to an already talented class.
Everybody knows the big three targets are defensive tackles Rayshaun Benny and George Rooks and cornerback Ceyair Wright.
Michigan will relentless pursue the trio but will also evaluate some other options at positions of need.
Here are five unsigned 2021 recruits the Wolverines should look at.
