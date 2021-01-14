The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Dallas over the weekend for the Pylon 7v7 tournament and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

QB Jacurri Brown, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes Michigan still isn’t the outright leader for any 2022 quarterback. Throwing out an offer to be Brown could be worth it. The Rivals250 prospect is an impressive looking athlete at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds and was one of the more consistent signal-callers at the tournament. Brown showed off a powerful arm with nice touch and led his team to a win in the championship. Brown has big offers from schools down south like Auburn, Florida and Georgia, so I get that reeling him in would be extremely tough. But it never hurts to throw your hat in the ring and see where things go with a talented player at an obviously important position.

WR Noah Thomas, League City (Texas) Clear Springs Michigan has a chance to get in on Thomas early before he blows up. The little known three-star prospect was one of the most dominant players at the tournament and will surely see his recruiting stock boom this offseason. Yes, I know Michigan is looking for speed at the wide receiver position, but the Wolverines need some size on the outside as well, and Thomas brings plenty of it. At 6-foot-5, 187 pounds, Thomas created a ton of mismatches on the outside and used his height and athleticism to his advantage. He only holds four offers right now — Arkansas, Cal, Colorado and Tennessee.

WR Sam Mbake, Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood There is already familiarity here as Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh jumped on a FaceTime with Mbake over the summer. The Rivals250 prospect does have some big offers from schools down south such as Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, but he is keeping an open mind and would really like an offer from Michigan. He enjoyed his call with Harbaugh and likes what 2021 quarterback signee JJ McCarthy brings to the table. Again, Michigan is looking for speed at the wide receiver position, but adding some size doesn’t hurt, and Mbake is a physical specimen on the outside at 6-foot-3, 193 pounds.

CB Julian Humphrey, League City (Texas) Clear Springs Michigan is going all in for five-star cornerback prospects Will Johnson and Domani Jackson, but they aren’t exactly guarantees. Humphrey was one of the more impressive defensive backs in the tournament and hails from the same school as the aforementioned Thomas. I loved Humphrey’s length and feet as he shut down his side of the field. The Rivals250 prospect holds around 20 offers, but Texas A&M is the only real regional power that has jumped in the mix, so there is room for Michigan to get involved.

ATH Arlis Boardingham, Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham Michigan plucks a couple of prospects from California every cycle, and Boardingham is an intriguing player that is just starting to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Boardingham is listed as a wide receiver and played there over the weekend, but he also spent some time at the linebacker spot and looked really good there as well. Boardingham’s future may be as a flex end or a pass rusher at the next level. Either way, he’s a versatile recruit with a ton of upside. The three-star prospect has offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Notre Dame, Oregon State and others.