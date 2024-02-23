Michigan's 2023 football season was filled with memories that will last for lifetimes. The Wolverines were as dominant as any team in recent college football history, as they marched their way to a perfect 15-0 record and the program's 12th national championship. When a team goes undefeated and wins 15 games, there are undoubtedly plenty of spectacular individual moments to choose from. Here are the five best individual moments of the memorable 2023 season.

5. "Let's go, Zak," and 6-5

It was the quietest the Big House had been all season. The Wolverines were tied with Ohio State and they had the ball in Buckeye territory, but senior All-American right guard Zak Zinter had just gone down with a brutal leg injury. Michigan players were visibly shaken up as they watched their teammate and captain have his leg put into a cast and get carted into the locker room. In the middle of a 17-17 battle late in the third quarter, even Ohio State players took a moment to recognize the severity of the situation. The 110,000-plus Michigan faithful came together, chanting, "Let's go, Zak," as the senior captain was carted off to the locker room. It was a memorable moment in and of itself, but what followed afterward made it one of the most special moments in Michigan Stadium history. On the very next play, Blake Corum — another senior captain — carried the ball 22 yards for a touchdown to put the Wolverines up by a touchdown. Zak Zinter, in the midst of excruciating pain, likely couldn't help but celebrate when he heard the crowd's eruption just moments after he was carted up the Lloyd Carr Tunnel.

4. Mike Sainristil puts the national championship on ice

Up by two scores in the national championship game, Michigan seemed to be pulling closer and closer to an outright national title, but the high-powered offense of the Washington Huskies was on the move. The second-ranked Huskies made their way into Michigan territory with a chance to cut the lead to just one score, but Mike Sainristil — yet another senior captain — had other plans. With just under five minutes left in the game, Sainristil intercepted Michael Penix Jr.'s pass at Michigan's 12-yard line and returned it 81 yards to Washington's seven-yard line, which set up another Corum touchdown. It was the moment Michigan realized the reality of what it set out to accomplish more than a year prior: it was going to win the national championship.

There was no better way to seal the national title than by having Sainristil — a converted wide receiver — intercept a pass.

3. Blake Corum wills himself into the end zone in OT

It took Michigan two plays to score in overtime, and only one person registered any stats: Blake Corum. On the first play in overtime, Corum carried the ball eight yards, setting the Wolverines up with 2nd down and 2. But Michigan didn’t end up needing a new set of downs as Corum willed himself into the end zone on the ensuing play. Starting with an incredible jump cut, Corum found his way to the left side of the offensive line. With some help from Max Bredeson, Corum broke tackle after tackle and spun his way into the end zone to give Michigan a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Corum had had his fair share of spectacular runs during his four seasons in college — see Indiana in 2022 or Penn State in either 2022 or 2023 — but his final carry on New Year’s Day, 2024 was perhaps the best of his career.

2. Rod Moore's game-sealing interception versus Ohio State

Ohio State was driving with a chance to win The Game. Michigan couldn’t run out the clock on the previous drive, and it had to settle for a James Turner field goal. Down by six, the Buckeyes got the ball with just over a minute left needing a touchdown to win. After two completions — and a questionable fumble call — Ohio State was into Michigan territory in decent time. On 1st and 10 with about 30 seconds to go, Jaylen Harrell pressured Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord and forced an errant throw. It was intended for star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but Rod Moore read the ball perfectly and scooped it off the turf to seal the perfect 12-0 regular season for Michigan, sending the Wolverines to the Big Ten championship for the third straight season.

1. "Milroe stopped!"