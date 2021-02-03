Five Biggest Michigan Takeaways From National Signing Day
Michigan closed strong on National Signing Day.
The Wolverines not have 23 signees in its 2021 recruiting class, which may jump back in the Top 10 of the Rivals national team recruiting rankings by the end of the day.
Here are my five biggest NSD takeaways.
1. Turning The Tide
Michigan pulled it off. After it appeared that Rivals100 Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny would be sticking with Michigan State, the Wolverines found a way to earn his signature on National Signing Day. Michigan was relentless in its pursuit of Benny. Everyone from head coach Jim Harbaugh to new assistants Ron Bellamy and Mike Hart to area recruiter Sherrone Moore to defensive line coach Shaun Nua was involved in getting Benny to flip. Optimism grew on the eve of NSD, and the Wolverines finished the play this morning. The job the staff did with this recruitment was their best work of the cycle. What a win for Michigan.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news