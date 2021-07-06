Five Michigan Recruits Deserving Of Rankings Bumps
With football season just around the corner, the Rivals national team is sure to re-evaluate prospects and release a rankings update.
Here is a look at five Michigan commits and targets I feel are in need of a bump
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High
I have not had an opportunity to see Loveland live, but he seems like a no brainer bump. There is a reason top SEC schools came calling for him this offseason. Loveland is an athletic pass catching tight end that did a ton of damage as a wide receiver as a sophomore. Loveland has added some good weight since then and looks jacked at 230 pounds. Despite the weight gain, Loveland has maintained his speed and athletic ability that first got him on the radar. Loveland is way out in Idaho, so almost nobody has seen him live. With a strong senior season, don’t be surprised if he gets a bump to a four-star and into the Rivals250.
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge
Jones is rated as a 5.5 recruit, which means he’s a low three-star. However, Jones is a legit 6-foot-7 and has been progressing rapidly this offseason. I had a chance to see him live at a camp, where he flashed a ton of potential. I’m not sure Jones is quite ready to make the leap to four-star status as he’s still coming along, but the ceiling is certainly there. Jones is very deserving of a bump up to a 5.7 high three-star. Along with his physical profile, Jones, a self-deemed gym rat, has been getting stronger in the weight room and improving his technique under the guidance of offensive line guru Matt McChesney. This is a kid that could easily outplay his ranking when it’s all said and done.
DT Deone Walker, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech
I’ve said this many times, but Walker is the most improved recruit I’ve seen in my entire time covering recruiting. I saw him live last summer at the Under Armour camp in Ohio and thought he was simply a big body. I couldn’t be happier to have been proven wrong. Walker has put insane amount of work to up his game and is now a dominant mammoth in the trenches. By the end of his junior season, Walker had the look of an elite defensive tackle. Obviously, Walker has blown up on the trail and has a slew of major offers. A four-star prospect, Walker should get a bump into the Rivals250. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is a Top 150 level prospect by the time his senior season comes to an end. His potential is through the roof.
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
I first saw Pollard back when he had just one or two offers. At the time, Pollard was a tall, long corner that still needed to add weight and improve technically. Every time I’ve seen Pollard since that private workout session, he’s gotten better and better. Pollard had a strong junior campaign, established himself as one of the best corners in the nation and racked up a ton of offers. I saw him in-game twice last season, and he showed the improved technique along with a willingness to be physical and man up on an island. My most recent in-person eval of Pollard came this spring in club 7v7. He completely shut down his side of the field and was one of the most impressive prospects at the event. Pollard is a four-star, but the dude needs to be in the Rivals250.
ATH Dillon Bell, Houston (Texas) Kinkaid
New Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart did an excellent job of evaluating Bell early on. While he is a bit of a tweener, he’s a valuable offensive weapon with the chance to be a physical running back or a playmaker at wide receiver. There is a lot you can do with Bell. His versatility netted him offers from Georgia and Texas A&M this offseason. Bell plays in a private school league in Texas, which usually doesn’t have much depth (the top end talent is good) and was overlooked. He dominates at that level and had a strong camp circuit this month. A high three-star recruit, Bell should get a bump to a 5.8 four-star.
