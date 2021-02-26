 Five Michigan Wolverines Football Thoughts On Updated Rivals Recruiting Rankings
Five Michigan Thoughts On Updated Rivals Recruiting Rankings

The Rivals.com national team spent a lot of time on the road over the last couple of months and updated its 2022 recruiting rankings this week.

Here are my five biggest Michigan-related takeaways from the new release.

1. No Michigan Commits In Rivals250 

The new Rivals250 release came with no update for Michigan commits. The Wolverines currently have five verbal pledges, with two four-star prospects in Kody Jones and Taylor Groves. I would still like to see more of Groves. Remember, he’s a converted wide receiver that’s still learning the intricacies of playing in the secondary. I like where he’s ranked right now since it’s more about projection with him. I do think Jones is a legit Rivals250 candidate. He brings a ton of versatility on the back end with the potential to play safety, corner and nickel. I liked what I saw from Jones in Dallas last month before he was even on U-M’s board and am excited to see him in action again next month.

