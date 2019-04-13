Freshman wide receiver Mike Sainristil could have a big role this season. Brandon Brown

With Michigan’s spring game Saturday, many Wolverines will get an opportunity to show off their progress this spring in an open practice setting. Here’s five offensive players to watch for: Early enrollee freshman wide receiver Mike Sainristil: Sainristil has come in and turned heads in his first spring with the Wolverines. With Michigan’s junior wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins out due to injury, he has taken advantage of his increased playing time during practice. “He has a level of quickness, change of direction, speed that has been really eye-opening and really good for the team," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "But he’s also tough. He’s blocking. There’s probably three examples where you can really just see him second, third, fourth effort down the field, sometimes 20, 30, 40 yards downfield blocking for whoever does have the ball.” His speed is one of his greatest weapons and could help him get on the field early on in his Michigan career. He can be utilized in creative ways to get him in areas where he can have success. How he is used Saturday will begin to show us the potential he has come the fall.

Tight end Nick Eubanks is a big play threat. Per Kjeldsen

Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks: Although early enrollee freshman tight end Erick All has been the talk of spring practice and senior tight end Sean McKeon is the more experienced option, Eubanks could be the perfect fit for new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense. Gattis’ mantra for the tight ends is “big speed in space” and Eubanks fits that like a glove. Listed at 6-5, he is known for his ability to create separation downfield. “Nick has always had a natural receiving ability,” tight end coach Serrone Moore said. “He's taken a step in the run game to help himself. He really wants to be more physical so having both of those two guys has been really good.” The group of McKeon, All and Eubanks can be a critical part of Michigan’s offense, but Eubanks has the speed and size to be the perfect tight end for Gattis. Look for Eubanks to have a big Saturday.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson had 22 passing touchdowns last season. Brandon Brown

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson: Michigan’s starting quarterback from last season is back — and he’s now in an offense that is suited for his skillset. Under Gattis, Michigan will now run an up-tempo, spread offense, which is similar to the offense he ran at Ole Miss for two seasons. So far in spring, Patterson is looking comfortable in Gattis’ offense. “He’s acing the offense right now,” Eubanks said. “That’s who most of the guys go to if they need help with the concepts of the offense and patterns. Yeah, he’s acing it.” The first test for Patterson comes Saturday night. He likely won’t be asked to do too much, but it will be a good opportunity to see Patterson in the new offense. Passing for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, there is room for his numbers to explode under Gattis.