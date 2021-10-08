Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Nebraska

Ninth-ranked Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday night in Lincoln. Here are five players to keep a close eye on during the showdown. RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Nebraska With A Cornhusker Insider RELATED: Expect To See More Of This Michigan Wolverines Football Player At Nebraska

Michigan Freshman LB Junior Colson

Michigan Wolverines football freshman linebacker Junior Colson was a top-100 recruit. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Nebraska's offense, which features the sixth-most option runs out of any team in the country, will put the Wolverines' linebackers to the test. Redshirt junior Josh Ross is the best communicator of the bunch, and his leadership will be much needed Saturday night. We expect the team's leading tackler with 32 stops to play his responsibility and help his teammates do the same — which is where Colson comes into play. The freshman has impressed so far this season, seeing his snap count totals increase over the last two week and actually played more snaps (20) than starter and second-year freshman Nikhai Hill-Green did last week against Wisconsin. Colson and Hill-Green struggled when Ross was out with a "stinger injury" against Rutgers, which also runs a lot of option offense, so they'll have to step up and be sound against the Huskers. Having Ross by their side will undoubtedly help.

Nebraska Senior WR Samori Toure

Nebraska Cornhuskers wideout Samori Toure holds the single season receiving yards record at Montana, with 1,495. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Montana transfer leads the Huskers with 23 grabs for 483 yards and three touchdowns, with a 21-yards-per-reception average that ranks 10th in the country. He's extremely explosive down the field, in between the hashes, where he's caught nine passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns, according to PFF.

Michigan Sophomore S Daxton Hill

Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill's 24 tackles are second on the team. (AP Images)

Hill had a rough end to the second quarter against Wisconsin — allowing two big receptions, including one touchdown grab — but he rebounded better than anyone imagined he would, knocking the Wisconsin signal-caller out on a sack and notching an interception. Most of Hill's snaps have come as a nickel, meaning there's a good chance we'll see him primarily matched up with Toure. Making sure he's not able to pick up chunk yardage will be crucial.

Nebraska Junior QB Adrian Martinez

Nebraska Cornhuskers football quarterback Adrian Martinez is a fourth-year starter. (AP)

Martinez has had some ups and downs throughout his career, but he's playing at a high level coming into this game. On the year, he's completed 100 of 150 passes for 1,463 yards and six touchdowns, but his legs can really hurt opposing defenses. His nine rushing touchdowns are tied for the third most out of any player, regardless of position. Not counting sacks, Martinez has rushed for 518 yards on 63 attempts (8.2 yards per carry), with nine touchdowns (according to PFF). Twenty-one of Martinez's carries have come on scrambles out of the pocket — where he's at his most dangerous — which have gone for 341 yards and two scores. The Wolverines are on high alert, they said this week.

Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson

Michigan Wolverines football wideout Cornelius Johnson has two multi-touchdown games in his career. (USA TODAY Sports Images)