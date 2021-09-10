Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Washington
Michigan Wolverines football (1-0), which just beat Western Michigan (47-14) in the opener, is set for a Saturday night showdown with the Washington Huskies (0-1), who are fresh off a 13-7 loss to FCS-level Montana, at The Big House.
Here are five players to watch during the game...
RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Washington With A Husky Insider
RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington
Washington Sophomore CB Trent McDuffie
The preseason third-team All-American is one to watch for fans ... and Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara (along with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis up in the booth) better keep an eye on him every play as well.
McDuffie is so respected by opposing offenses that — get this — he was targeted just eight times last season on 120 coverage snaps, allowing six receptions for just 52 yards (8.7 yards per reception). Last week, Montana threw his way four times but only completed one ball for 14 yards. McDuffie notched two pass breakups for the game.
He and sophomore Kyler Gordon, a 2020 All-Pac-12 honorable mention, make up a formidable cornerback duo.
A Michigan passing attack that picked its spots in Week 1 will have to pick its spots even more carefully this week.
He can also cover ground all over the field and make tackles...
Michigan Redshirt Junior WR Daylen Baldwin
Baldwin ran three routes during his 10-snap debut last week, one of which resulted in a 69-yard touchdown thrown by freshman signal-caller J.J. McCarthy. Early this week, it was revealed that Baldwin was banged up and a game-time decision, but Gattis said he's moving around better heading into the Washington game.
Now, the Jackson State transfer who led the SWAC in receiving yards with 540 last season is penciled in a starter at the outside receiver spot, and has a big opportunity following junior wideout Ronnie Bell's season-ending injury.
Washington Sophomore WR Giles Jackson
A familiar face will be in a familiar place. Jackson is set to make his return to The Big House Saturday night, after he transferred from Michigan to Washington this offseason.
Given the thin numbers at receiver with multiple player injured, Jackson — like Baldwin — has the chance to make a big impact in the marquee game for his new team, after catching four passes for 15 yards and registering 19 rushing yards on two carries in the opener.
Jackson, who led Michigan with 571 all-purpose yards last season, can be dangerous in the slot and as a kick returner.
Michigan Junior DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson's PFF grade of 93.0 led all edge defenders across college football in Week 1, his first game action since suffering a leg injury early on in the 2020 campaign. He registered one sack, two hits on the quarterback and one hurry in what was a monster performance.
But the competition is much tougher this time around. The Washington tackles he'll face are junior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, a preseason All-American, and sophomore right tackle Victor Curne, who earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition a year ago.
Hutchinson will draw added attention this week, which could free up redshirt freshman edge defender David Ojabo and others. Still, don't be surprised if he gets home once or twice himself, considering that the Huskies allowed one sack and six quarterback hurries against the Grizzlies.
Washington Sophomore LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
The preseason first-team All-American can be a nightmare for opposing offenses and wreck their game plans. The third-year player has accumulated 101 tackles, 5.5 stops for loss, four sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his collegiate career.
Michigan averaged 7.8 yards per carry on a suspect Western Michigan defense, and we'll see how much success the Wolverines will be able to have on the ground against Ulofoshio and the much more stout Husky front seven that allowed Montana to muster up just 3.7 yards per carry.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook