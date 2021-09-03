Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Western Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football is set to kick off the season against Western Michigan Saturday at The Big House. As the Maize and Blue, who are 4-2 in season openers under head coach Jim Harbaugh, look to start the campaign off on the right foot, here are five players to watch during the game...

Western Michigan Senior DT Ralph Holley

Western Michigan Broncos football defensive tackle Ralph Holley started all six games last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan's offensive line has potential and is expected to improve as the season wears on, but it'll have to be ready right from the get-go when it comes to accounting for Holley, both in the run game and pass game. The West Bloomfield, Mich., native led WMU last season with nine tackles for loss (including at least one TFL in five of six contests), while totaling 29 tackles and three sacks. He recorded a PFF pass-rushing grade of 90.6, which topped the team and ranked 12th nationally among defensive linemen. A Wolverines' offense line that has some uncertainty surrounding it will have to be on high alert.

Michigan Junior DE Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is a second-team preseason All-American according to Sporting News. (AP Images)

No matter the opponent, Hutchinson is talented enough to break out for a big game. But especially with this matchup, he's one to keep an eye on. WMU ranked seventh in the country in pass blocking last season, according to PFF, but the complexion of its offensive line will be much different this fall — especially on the edge. Senior left tackle Wesley French started at center in 2020, then made the transition outside this offseason. He struggled, posting a PFF rating of 61.5, which is considered below average. New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has the opportunity to free up Hutchinson — if the others on the line do their jobs — and get him in one-on-one situations with French or starting right tackle Mark Brooks, who performed at a much higher level than French did last season but still hasn't faced a rusher like Hutchinson. Hutchinson, a projected first-round 2022 NFL Draft pick, is back healthy and ready to prove himself once again. It might just be a sight to see Saturday.

Western Michigan Redshirt Sophomore QB Kaleb Eleby

Western Michigan Broncos football quarterback Kaleb Eleby was tabbed as a preseason fourth team All-Mid American Conference selection by Athlon Sports. (AP Images)

Eleby's stats were inflated last season due to playing a MAC-only schedule, but they were impressive nonetheless. The third-team All-MAC selection ranked third in the country in passer rating (195.08), a mark that trailed only Alabama's Mac Jones and BYU's Zach Wilson — who are both NFL starters now. The Broncos' passing game slotted 23rd in the nation (286.5 yards per contest) in 2020, and they'll look to build on that this year. Michigan is a tough first test, but there is plenty of concern about how the Wolverines will look on the back end. Eleby has a "big arm" and is a great decison-maker, both things that will pose challenges for the Maize and Blue.

Michigan Sophomore WR Cornelius Johnson

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has four touchdowns in his career. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

WMU ranked seventh in the MAC in passing defense last season, yielding 242.3 yards per game. Defensive back play has been a weakness the for the Broncos the last few years, leaving the door open for Michigan wideout to put up big numbers. Johnson may be that guy. After registering 16 catches for 254 yards and a team-leading three touchdowns last year, he's said to have had a great offseason and taken the next step in his development. Having averaged 15.9 yards per catch in 2020, Johnson has shown the ability to make big plays down the field. Against a suspect secondary like the Broncos, he'll have a great opportunity to put those skills on display this weekend.

Western Michigan Redshirt Junior WR Jaylen Hall

Western Michigan Broncos football wide receiver Jaylen Hall started five of six games last season. (AP Images)