No. 18 Michigan Wolverines football kicks off its season on the road at No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers for a primetime battle for the Little Brown Jug. Here's the top players to watch on Saturday night.

Michigan Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Joe Milton

There's no more Shea Patterson or Dylan McCaffrey at Michigan. The Wolverines' quarterback spot is all Milton's, after winning the starting job throughout summer workouts and voluntary practices. Milton completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for 59 yards and one touchdown last season in reserve duty. He also ran the ball five times for 16 yards and a score. There's perhaps no player in this game that will have more say on who wins than Milton. He will not just be making his first start since high school behind a revamped offensive line, but the Pahokee, Fla., native will also face the winter weather that comes with playing at Minnesota. Known for his big arm, Milton has improved his intermediate throws and has mastered the playbook, based on what his coaches and teammates have said recently. Putting it all together in a game, on the road, is a whole different beast than impressing in practice, so the world will learn a lot about Milton on Saturday. He'll need to command the offense, make the correct reads and know when to tuck it and run.

Minnesota Junior Wide Receiver Rashod Bateman

The Big Ten's reigning Wide Receiver of the Year is the headliner of the Minnesota offense. The 6-2, 210-pounder reeled in 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns, giving redshirt junior quarterback Tanner Morgan a more than proven and reliable threat to connect with. The Gophers lost All-Big Ten receiver Tyler Johnson, who Johnson set single-season program records for receptions (86), receiving yards (1,318) and receiving touchdowns (13) last season, to the NFL. It's Bateman's time to show he can duplicate what he did in 2019 while being the primary focal point for opposing defenses. At 6-2, 210 pounds, Bateman is physical and makes tough catches. Look for his name to be called plenty in the game.

Michigan Redshirt Sophomore Cornerback Vincent Gray

Following the departure of cornerback Ambry Thomas to the NFL Draft, Gray has been thrust into the No. 1 corner spot for Michigan. Gray is facing as big a challenge as possible in week one, going up against the aforementioned Bateman. While Michigan will likely give him help over the top, the matchup is Gray's to take by the horns, senior safety Brad Hawkins said Tuesday. "Look out for him on Saturday," Hawkins said of Gray. "It’ll be his task [to slow Bateman down]. I know he’ll compete and come out on top because I believe in him. He’s ready for this battle.” It's especially important to not give Bateman any room, considering his catches typically go for big yardage. Last year, he burned opponents with the big play, averaging over 20 yards per reception.

Minnesota Redshirt Junior Running Back Mohamed Ibrahim

Ibrahim ran for 604 yards and seven touchdowns last season, with a 5.3 yard per carry average, but he wasn't even the full-time starter. In 2018, he played in just 10 games, but churned out 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns on 202 carries. He has experience and, like Bateman, has the opportunity to take complete control of his position group. At 5-10, 210 pounds, Ibrahim is shifty and make defenders miss in the open field, and he almost always falls forward. He will be tough to stop and will most certainly move the chains for the Gophers if given big enough holes to run through.

Minnesota Junior Linebacker Mariano Sor-Marin

The Minnesota front seven returns just two starters from a year ago, with one of them being Sor-Marin. He notched 42 tackles (18 solo) with two for loss in seven appearances last season, which aren't gaudy numbers. But, with more on his plate this season and inexperienced players around him, his play will more crucial than ever, especially in run defense. The Gophers finished seventh in the Big Ten a year ago in rushing yards allowed per game (122.4). If Minnesota's front, led by Sor-Marin, can have success stopping Michigan's run game, Milton could be forced into uncomfortable situations. If not, the Wolverine offense may have its way with the Gophers at the line of scrimmage and in the second level.

