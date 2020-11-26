Michigan Wolverines football takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday at noon ET on ABC. Here are five players to keep an eye on: RELATED: Five Things Michigan Fans Should Be Thankful For RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Grabbing Joy When You Can

Michigan Sophomore Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson had two touchdowns against Rutgers. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Johnson is emerging as Michigan’s top pass-catcher on downfield passes, as evidenced by his beautiful route on a 46-yard touchdown reception against the Scarlet Knights. He had a breakout game, catching five balls for 105 yards and two scores. The opt-out of Nico Collins in the preseason opened the door for Johnson, at 6-3, 205 pounds, to become the possession receiver Michigan has lacked in Collins’ absence. His role seemingly increases by the week.

Penn State Junior Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson is the team's leading receiver.

A Michigan pass defense that is allowing 274 yards per game (103rd in the country) has its hands full once again with Dotson coming to town. The 5-11, 182-pounder is second in the Big Ten with 527 yards through five games. He’s also scored six touchdowns on his 31 catches. The Maize and Blue secondary knows it must be up to the challenge this week to stop or at least slow down Dotson. "I think the keys to stopping him would just be getting our hands on him at the line of scrimmage,” redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray said. “I think we can run with him very well, so just making sure that we are patient and we’re not overly physical with our hands downfield and we’re just matching his routes."

Michigan Sophomore Defensive Tackle Chris Hinton

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton had his first career sack last week. (AP Images)

Hinton is getting more and more comfortable as a starter on Michigan’s defensive line by the week, and had his best game in a winged helmet against Rutgers. Hinton notched four tackles, two stops for loss and his first career sack. With the Wolverines having notable injuries on the d-line, Hinton’s emergence is a welcomed sign for coordinator Don Brown’s unit.

Penn State Fifth-Year Senior Defensive End Shaka Toney

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shaka Toney has four sacks this season. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Toney has been one of the best edge defenders in the league for some time, and he’s coming off of a big game in which he posted two sacks against Iowa. He has 17 total tackles, 5.5 stops for loss and four sacks on the year. Michigan’s offensive line has been banged up the last few weeks, and if that remains the case this week, Toney, a veteran, could take advantage of some of the youth up front for the Wolverines.

Michigan Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Cade McNamara

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara accounted for five total touchdowns against Rutgers. (AP Images)