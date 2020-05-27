Five Questions With Michigan DB Commit Ja'Den McBurrows
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Miami today and spent some time with three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback and Michigan commit Ja'Den McBurrows.
Check out their video Q&A below.
Five questions with Michigan commit Ja’Den McBurrows #GoBlue https://t.co/CvI7zUZUei— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 27, 2020
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook