Spindler has cut his list down to five schools: LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.

The Wolverine 's EJ Holland is in the Detroit area today checking out top Michigan Wolverines football recruiting targets, including Clarkston (Mich.) four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler .

Sometimes it can be a little hectic. Sometimes I want to be a kid and just try to get away from that, play video games. But, it's a great time. I'm enjoying it.

Spindler: It's been crazy. It's a humbling experience. It's a great opportunity, great guys, great coaches, and they're texting me, calling me, Zoom calls every day. But, I'm enjoying the process.

EJ: How have you been handling recruiting during the pandemic?

Spindler: I'm on the field with my teammates. We're trying to get that work in. We're trying to win a state championship.

EJ: First, it's your birthday, so happy birthday. How are you spending it?

EJ: A decision could be coming at any point in the near future, so what are going to be the biggest factors for you?

Spindler: I gotta sit down with my parents and discuss the pros and cons of each school. There's a lot of pros from each one; there's not a lot of cons. That's why they're in my final five. I gotta find what best fits me. I can't let anybody sway my decision.

I gotta learn about their academics more, learn about their dorming and more about how they develop guys.

EJ: You know I gotta ask you about Michigan. Where does Michigan stand and why?

Spindler: You know, Michigan's an amazing program. You can win a national championship on the field, but also in the classroom. That's where I stand. I'm a big academics guy, but I'm also a huge football guy. To have both of those on the same turf, the same campus, it's amazing to have.

The coaching staff is unbelievable. The development, Coach [Ben] Herb[ert], the weight staff, there's no comparison.

EJ: Last question, I’m gonna ask you about Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy. Tell me about your friendship with him.

Spindler: JJ is my guy! I love JJ. Me and him are best buddies. Me and him play Fortnite all the time, and I'm way better than he is and he would even admit it. No, he's so good. He's no comparison.

EJ: JJ?

Spindler: Yeah, JJ. Usually I take out like one or two guys and then JJ takes out like 13 of them. It's like, 'OK, yeah, I had a good game. Good job.'

JJ, he's cool, man. We always talk and, 'How are things going? How's the family doing?'

Me and him really wanted to team up at IMG, but we can possibly team up at Michigan.

EJ: I'll be out to see [West Bloomfield (Mich.) four-star running back] Donovan Edwards soon. What do you think about Donovan?

Spindler: Donovan's a great guy off the field, but he's a monster on the field. That's what you're looking for with a running back.