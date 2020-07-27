The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Delaware over the weekend for the ESPN Underclassman Camp and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should take a closer look at.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

New York running back Samuel Martin holds several offers.

QB Cameron Edge, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic (2023) Michigan is hard at work evaluating 2022 quarterbacks, but the Wolverines usually aren’t afraid to get a jump-start on younger players at the position. Edge seems like a pretty easy evaluation at the point in the process. The young signal-caller showed advanced mechanics at the camp and has great size at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. Edge is a lot further along than most quarterbacks in his grade and already holds offers from Pitt, Tennessee, Wisconsin and a few others.

RB Tevin White, Stafford (Va.) North Stafford (2022) Michigan recently dipped into Virginia and offered four-star running back George Pettaway. But he’s not the only top-level ball carrier in the state. White stood out in a loaded running back group and brings the physicality (6-1, 205) and speed (4.54) needed to excel in the Big Ten. White is actually considered a Penn State lean earlier on, but it wouldn’t hurt for the Wolverines to throw their hat in the ring.

DT Sydir Mitchell, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (2023) Looking for a true defensive tackle that will be a massive 300-pounder in a few years? Look no further than Mitchell. Only a sophomore, Mitchell is already a huge prospect at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds with offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC and others. Mitchell needs to shape up his body, but he had a very productive camp and will be one of the best in the Northeast in the 2023 class. Michigan has recruited hard at Bergen Catholic, so this one makes sense.

LB Kenny Soares, Avon (Conn.) Old Farms (2022) Soares came into the camp as a completely under-the-radar recruit that was supposed to work out at wide receiver. Following the camp, Soares has the potential to be a big riser as a linebacker. He was one of the best-looking prospects at the position and outshined those rated much higher. At 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, Soares is athletic, fast and has a ton of upside. U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown has connections at Old Farms, and Soares will, at the very least, be on his radar.