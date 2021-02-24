The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in South Carolina over the weekend for the NFA 7v7 Myrtle Beach tournament and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering

WR Sam M’Bake, Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood (2022) Michigan has sent out some offers to bigger outside wide receivers this cycle, and M’Bake certainly fits that mold. At 6-foot-3, 193 pounds, M’Bake was a big target on the outside and at his best in the red zone for Cam Newton 7v7 throughout the event. I’ve seen M’Bake on a few occasions this offseason, and the dude always makes plays. This actually isn’t my first time writing about him. The Rivals250 prospect has been on the phone with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh in the past and has high interest in the Wolverines.

WR Debron Gatling, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton (2024) Michigan is starting to recruit the state of Georgia even harder than before. Getting in on prospects early in the Peach State is a must to have a legit chance. Gatling is a layup. After all, the 2024 prospect is originally from Michigan and told me U-M is his ‘dream school.’ Gatling also said a Michigan offer would be huge for his recruitment. Gatling flashed at the tournament for Cam Newton 7v7 and already holds offers from major programs like Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

WR Tyseer Denmark, Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic (2024) Denmark was one of the top overall performers at the event and helped lead NLG to a championship victory in Myrtle Beach. An explosive athlete, Denmark made several exciting plays at wide receiver, but he also has the flexibility to play defensive back. Only a freshman, Denmark already has offers from Bowling Green, Penn State, Pitt and Temple. Michigan has been trying to lure some talent from Philly, and jumping in the mix for Denmark now will only help down the line.

DE Gavin Hill, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz (2023) You don’t see many defensive linemen playing on the 7v7 circuit, but that’s how athletic Hill is. The rising 2023 prospect lined up at tight end and was a big-bodied target that didn’t look out of place at the event. In fact, Hill made his fair share of plays for Gainesville Dream Chasers. Michigan has always recruited Florida hard and has been offering more and more defensive linemen from the Sunshine State. Jumping on Hill early would be smart. Right now, his only offers are from Arkansas State, Georgia Tech and Troy.