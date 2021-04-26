The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nevada over the weekend for the Pylon 7v7 Las Vegas tournament and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19hbFNkRzZkQ0R3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WR Deric English, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro (2023) While Michigan really values speed, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis hasn’t forgotten about bigger pass catchers on the outside. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, English looks the part of an imposing outside wide out. Along with having height and a terrific build, English also showed his ability as a crafty route runner for AZ Dolphins. And he has speed, too. Overall, it’s always good to recruit at national powerhouse Saguaro, and English should blow up soon. He has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State and Michigan State.

DE Jayden Wayne, Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln (2023) A potential five-star prospect, Wayne is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the country in the 2023 class, so yes, he’s a long shot. With that said, Michigan’s rejuvenated coaching staff has been willing to go after the best of the best as of late. On top of that, U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua was brought in to reel top level defensive linemen from out West, and new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan is well respected in the Pacific Northwest. Wayne played tight end throughout the weekend and looked like an athletic freak for FSP.

LB Leonard Ah You, Kahuku (Hawaii) High (2023) Ah You doesn’t have national love just yet. His only offer is from Arizona State. However, he checked all the boxes this weekend as he led Rebel Squad to a championship win. Ah You has long arms, moves well in space and has great closing speed. He can be a traditional linebacker at the next level or come off the edge. Michigan has been recruiting a lot of guys with Ah You’s build this cycle (6-2, 205), and this is an opportunity to get in on a prospect early. Ah You also has some nice bloodlines. His brother plays at Washington and grandfather played at Airzona State.

DB Jasiah Wagoner, Spanaway (Wash.) Lake (2023) Wagoner was one of the most impressive defensive playmakers at the event. The Pacific Northwest prospect always seemed to make plays on the football and came away with multiple interceptions and pass breakups for Heir. Wagoner needs to add weight to his frame, but he plays with advanced technique and has great natural instincts and ball skills. He’s a kid that can play on an island on the outside or be used in the slot as a nickel. Wagoner holds offers from Oregon, Penn State, Washington, USC and others.