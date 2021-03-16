The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Georgia over the weekend for the Pylon Atlanta tournament and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering

ATH Isaiah Bond, Buford (Ga.) High (2022) Bond already has a top group of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Wisconsin, but it might not be too late for Michigan to enter the mix. Michigan has thrown out some offers to some of Bond’s teammates at Buford, so there is already a relationship with the staff at his high school. U-M loves speed, and Bond just clocked a blazing 10.6 in the 100m. He also brings a ton of versatility, having the ability to play corner or wide receiver at the next level. Lastly, he is considering out of region programs and has visited schools in the Midwest in the past.

WR Rian Black, Rockledge (Fla.) High (2022) Only a three-star prospect, Black was one of the most dominant players at the event and was a big reason his 24K team won the tournament title. Black has a muscular, compact build at 6-foot, 186 pounds. He’s explosive, physical and can be used in the slot or on the outside. Black is playmaker and would be a great fit in Michigan’s speed in space offense. He already has more than 20 offers, but Michigan could easily make a move as the only big school that has jumped in the mix close to home is Miami.

WR Cayden Lee, Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove (2023) On a team with Rivals250 tight end Jaleel Skinner and Clemson commit Adam Randall, it was Lee that proved to be the most consistent playmaker. While he isn’t the biggest pass catcher, Lee is quick in short space and runs excellent routes. The dude just makes plays regardless of who’s covering him. Lee helped lead C1N to the tournament championship and was one of the event’s top overall performers. He has five early offers.

WR Karmello English, Phenix City (Ala.) Central (2023) Michigan has been making a concerted effort to recruit hard in the state of Alabama. To win battles in SEC country, you have to get in on kids early, and English is a prospect the Wolverines should jump on now. He is just starting to see his recruiting trend up with four offers and has the talent to play at a high-level program. English was dominant on the outside for Gas Crew Elite and won several jump balls for scores throughout the tournament.