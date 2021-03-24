The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Texas over the weekend for the Pylon Dallas tournament and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering

QB Chris Parson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood (2023) Yes, Dante Moore is the focus at the quarterback position for next cycle. But the Wolverines need to have some other options, and Parson makes sense. After all, Parson is a teammate of top 2022 Michigan cornerback target Myles Pollard. The two played together when they were in youth leagues before Parsons moved to Texas. As a freshman, Parson started for national powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High in the 6A state title game and flashed. Now back in Tennessee, Parson is ready to make his mark. He had a strong day for Texas ICE at the tournament over the weekend and was named the event’s MVP. A Top 100 recruit elsewhere, Parsons has offers from Iowa, TCU, Virginia Tech and others.

RB Trey Holly, Farmerville (La.) Union Parish (2023) Looking for speed in space? Holly is your guy. The 5-foot-8, 195-pounder has a compact build and is lightning quick. While listed as a running back, Holly would primarily operate out of the slot and be a jack-of-all-trades in an offense like Michigan’s. Holly showed the ability to be that type of guy as he starred for Triple J this weekend. Holly was explosive and made several plays as a slot receiver. He currently has offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, LSU, Utah and others and will be a tough pull from the south, but he’s worth jumping on right now.

WR Ashton Cozart, North Richland Hills (Texas) Richland, (2023) A move-in from the Pacific Northwest, Cozart impressed while playing against some solid competition in the south. At 6-foot-3, 178 pounds, Cozart has the height, catch radius and athleticism to be a terrific weapon on the outside. He was one of the best young pass catchers at the event and recorded several key grabs for Texas Flex. Cozart also does private work with wide receiver guru Margin Hooks, who played with new Michigan assistant Ron Bellamy in the NFL, so there is a tie there. Cozart has early offers in hand from Arizona State, Miami, Mississippi State and others.

S Jaydan Hardy, Lewisville (Texas) High (2024) If Michigan is going to start landing some major talent from the Dallas-area, it needs to hop on guys as early as possible. Hardy has some buzz as the next top defensive back in the metroplex, and he showed plenty of upside while playing with Texas Flex this weekend. Hardy notched a couple of interceptions while showing great natural instincts and also has a nice build for his age. Hardy has a Michigan connection through former U-M running back David Underwood, who is the head of strength and conditioning at his high school. Don’t be surprised if new Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, a Dallas-area native, jumps on him soon. Mississippi State is Hardy’s only FBS offer so far.