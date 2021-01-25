The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Florida over the weekend for the Pylon Orlando tournament and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering

WR Jayden Gibson, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange (2022) Michigan has been sending out a ton of offers in Florida as of late and should take a strong look at Gibson. One of the most dominant prospects at the tournament, Gibson is an intriguing prospect at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds. Gibson can still add weight to his frame, but he already knows how to use his size to his advantage. Gibson was a jump ball machine throughout the event, but he also showed the ability to run routes like a small guy and the flexibility to get in and out of breaks. Gibson holds more than 20 offers, but the powers of the south haven’t entered the mix yet, so there is time for Michigan to make a move.

WR Adarius Redmond, Powell (Tenn.) High (2023) Redmond actually caught my attention at this event a year ago. Now, he looks the part of an elite level prospect and has offers from SEC powers such as Florida, Georgia and LSU. Still, it’s early in his recruitment, and I’ve always said Tennessee is a state Michigan can pluck a couple of prospects from on a yearly basis. Redmond has great speed to go along with an impressive frame. He had a knack for creating separation and getting behind opposing defenses throughout the tournament. While very refined at such a young age, Redmond still has a lot of upside as well.

LB Jaron Willis, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County (2022) New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was a GA at Georgia and will likely recruit the Peach State during his stay in Ann Arbor. And Willis is one of the best it has to offer for next cycle. While 7v7 isn't an ideal setting for linebackers, Willis looked extremely comfortable, even making quite a few plays on the offensive side of the ball as a running back and flex end. Willis was one of the most physically impressive looking prospects at the event, and his movement at his size is something that really caught my attention. The Rivals250 prospect does hold some big offers from southern schools, but it would hurt for Michigan to throw its hat in the ring.

CB Mario Buford, DeSoto (Texas) High (2024) It’s never too early to start thinking about 2024 recruiting. Buford was a playmaker for Dallas-area powerhouse DeSoto this season and showed flashes of being a top national recruit down the line this weekend. Buford is originally from Chicago and suited up with Midwest Boom, the same 7v7 program that produced Michigan quarterback signee JJ McCarthy, so there are obvious ties to the Midwest. On top of that, his current high school produced Michigan defensive backs German and Gemon Green. I expect new Michigan Co-DC and Dallas recruiter Maurice Linguist to be all over him soon.