The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Indianapolis over the weekend for the Rivals Midwest camp and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Hamilton (Ohio) High (2022) This one is kind of cheating. Michigan is already closely evaluating Johnson and is bringing him in for an unofficial visit to kick off June. I would not be surprised at all if the Ohio native leaves Ann Arbor with a scholarship in hand. Johnson was the most impressive running back at the event, earning MVP honors at his position. He’s a taller back that showed good burst and explosion. Right now, Cal, Iowa, Iowa State and Pitt are the teams to beat, but a Michigan offer would really change the direction of his recruitment.

WR Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High (2023) Let’s be honest, as it stands right now, it’s set to be a weaker year in-state next cycle. Aside from Dante Moore, Amir Herring and Jaylen Thompson, no other Michiganders have established themselves as Top 250-level recruits. However, Morgan is definitely a prospect that could see his stock rise. He’s flashed on the 7v7 circuit this spring and had a strong camp in Indianapolis. Michigan has obviously recruited hard at West Bloomfield and with Ron Bellamy on staff, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Wolverines jump in the mix. Morgan has offers from Bowling Green and Ole Miss.

OL Cayden Green, Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North (2023) This is an easy evaluation. Green, a Rivals100 prospect, is already a national recruit and was one of the most dominant recruits at the event. Green has a terrific frame at 6-foot-6, 305 pounds to go along with great feet and athleticism. Green also showed his strength and physicality in the 1-on-1 portion of the camp, winning the majority of his reps. Green holds offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and others, so it would be smart for Michigan to get involved now with the Kansas City-area product.

OL Joe Crocker, Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road (2023) Michigan had been making a concerted effort to recruit harder in Nashville and has had success. With Steve Clinkscale, who made the Music City a priority at Kentucky, now on staff, the Wolverines will likely make an even bigger push for top prospects in the area. At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Crocker is an impressive tackle prospect with a ton of length and potential. He can continue improving his quickness and technique, but again, there is a lot to like here. Crocker has offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.