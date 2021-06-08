Five Recruits Michigan Should Consider Offering From Satellite Camp Swing

Michigan has been hitting the satellite camp circuit hard this summer, making several stops across the country. Here are five recruits that competed at the camps that the Wolverines should consider offering.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

WR Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High (2023) Morgan has performed in front of the Michigan staff on three separate occasions over the last week. The rising in-state pass catcher is quickly seeing his stock rise on the recruiting trail thanks to his speed and explosiveness. Morgan played at West Bloomfield under new Michigan assistant Ron Bellamy, so there is obvious familiarity there. A Michigan offer would mean a lot for Morgan and his recruitment. Right now, he has scholarships in hand from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois and Ole Miss.

OL Johnathan Slack, Detroit (Mich.) King (2023) Slack was one of the top overall performers at Michigan’s satellite camp in Big Rapids. I’ve seen him live on multiple occasions and love him as a guard prospect. Slack plays with advanced technique and loves to get physical. He was especially impressive in the 1-on-1 portion of the camp, getting the better of most defensive linemen he went against, including an impressive rep against Michigan commit Davonte Miles. Slack has offers in hand from Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon and others.

CB Tyler Woodard, Memphis (Tenn.) Freedom Prep (2022) Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and new cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale kept a close eye on Woodard throughout their satellite camp at Memphis. At 6-foot-2, 186 pounds, Woodard is a tall, long corner with a muscular frame. He flashed at the event but is still really raw from a technical standpoint. Still, Woodard is intriguing, and U-M’s corner board — in terms of remaining targets — isn’t all that impressive outside of Myles Pollard. Woodard is currently committed to Mississippi State, but a Michigan offer could move the needle.

ATH Jalil Martin, Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood (2022) Martin seemingly popped out of nowhere and is starting to pick up some serious steam on the recruiting trail, notching new offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington State and others. Martin is listed as a wide receiver but is also garnering attention as a defensive back. He actually worked out in front of the aforementioned Bellamy at the Big Rapids camp. Bellamy is evaluating him as a safety. Overall, Martin is an interesting prospect a nice build and a lot of upside.