The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in the Detroit-area on Monday for the Sound Mind Sound Body camp and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering.

QB Drew Viotto, Walled Lake (Mich.) Wester (2023) It looks like Dante Moore will be the big fish in 2023, but Michigan doesn’t appear likely to land a stud in 2022, and 2023 could very well turn into a two-quarterback class. With that in mind and Moore not being a lock, Viotto seems like an intriguing prospect for the Wolverines to take a closer look at. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Viotto is a big, strong armed quarterback with a lot of upside. I would still like to see more of him in person, but the size and ability are there. He has offers in hand from Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Syracuse.

QB Bryce Underwood, Undecided (2025) Michigan hasn’t been afraid to dish out offers to middle school prospects at the quarterback position. In fact, the Wolverines did so with 2023 signal-caller Dante Moore and 2024 field general Isaiah Marshall — two in-state recruits. Michigan should do the same with Underwood. He’s one of the more physically impressive quarterbacks I’ve seen at this age. Underwood was the talk of the camp, with some even saying he would be a five-star recruit down the line. Underwood, who hails from the Detroit-area, just notched his first offer from Kentucky this week.

WR I’Marion Stewart, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High (2024) It’s super early, but word around Chicago is Stewart is up next in the Windy City. He flashed at the camp and has the potential to be a dynamite slot receiver down the line. Stewart is on the skinnier side, but obviously he’s still really young and has plenty of time to add weight. He has a nice catch radius and has terrific speed and quickness. He also happens to attend the same high school that produced 2021 Michigan linebacker signee Tyler McLaurin. It would be smart for Michigan to jump in the mix with Stewart early on. Right now, his only offer is from Arizona State.

OL Johnathan Slack, Detroit (Mich.) King (2023) Slack is a prospect that I actually saw quite a bit this season while I was evaluating the aforementioned Dante Moore. Slack impressed in pads and had a nice day at the camp as well. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Slack is listed a tackle, but he will likely keep adding weight and slide inside. By the time he is a senior, he has the potential to be one of the top guard prospects in the Midwest. As mentioned, Michigan already has an offer out to Moore, and it wouldn’t hurt to get involved with Slack as well. He has offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan State and Ole Miss.