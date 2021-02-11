The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Florida and Texas over the weekend for the Pylon Jacksonville and Dallas tournaments and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering

WR Chris Marshall, Fort Bend (Texas) Marshall (2022) Easy offer. I saw more than 40 DI recruits this weekend, and Marshall was the best out of all of them. The three-star prospect is extremely underrated and will easily boom into a Top 250 prospect this offseason. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Marshall is a big, wide out that can go up and get it. He was a target machine for Fast Houston at Pylon Jacksonville and the most dominant player at the event. New Michigan Co-DC Maurice Linguist is also very familiar with his 7v7 coach, Ro Simon. Marshall has offers from Auburn, LSU, Texas, USC and others.

WR Jay Fair, Rockwall (Texas) Heath (2022) Another three-star prospect that will certainly rise in the rankings, Fair is one of the hottest 2022 recruits in the country. Fair recently notched offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame with more to come soon. Michigan should jump in the mix now. Obviously, Linguist has strong ties to the Dallas-area, but there is legitimate interest here. Fair actually reached out to me about getting his film over to the Wolverines. Fair fits the speed in space offense and showed his playmaking ability for Texas Flex at Pylon Dallas this weekend.

WR Cordale Russell, Mesquite (Texas) North Mesquite (2023) The aforementioned Linguist is from Mesquite, so going back to his hometown and offering Russell makes a ton of sense. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder was a monster for Texas Flex on the outside this weekend and earned a spot on the top performers list at Pylon Dallas. Russell is only a 2023 recruit but is starting to generate plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail with offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.

CB Makari Vickers, Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II (2023) Michigan hasn’t been afraid to jump in the mix for elite cornerbacks down in the southeast, and Vickers is one of the best Florida has to offer in the 2023 class. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Vickers is a tall, athletic corner with a ton of upside. He already holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and others, but it wouldn’t hurt for the Wolverines to throw their hat in the ring and try to make things shake. He was excellent for Tight Action in Jacksonville.