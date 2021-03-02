The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Florida over the weekend for the Pylon Panama City Beach tournament and saw several talented recruits. Here are five that he believes Michigan should consider offering

WR DeAndre Coleman, Hueytown (Ala.) High (2022) Coleman was one of the breakout stars of this weekend’s tournament in Panama City Beach. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Coleman is a big, physical target on the outside and was an absolute monster in the red zone for Gas Crew Elite. Coleman won several 50/50 balls and had the catch of the day on during elimination play. Michigan is looking for big-bodied wide outs this cycle, and Coleman certainly fits the description. The three-star prospect has offers in hand from Florida State, Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina and others.

WR Raymond Cottrell, Pensacola (Fla.) Milton (2023) Cottrell already holds early offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee, but it wouldn’t hurt for the Wolverines to throw their hat in the ring for this elite talent in the southeast. Cottrell had a strong showing for C3 Elite and was arguably the team’s biggest offensive weapon. Cottrell has great size and body control and is savvy when it comes to finding soft spots in a zone. Cottrell is also a teammate of Rivals250 linebacker Shemar James, who named Michigan in his Top 8.

WR Hykeem Williams, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan (2023) On a similar note, Michigan might as well jump in the mix for Williams. The elite 2023 Sunshine State prospect is quickly approaching 30 offers and already has the usual suspects in the SEC after him — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, etc. But that shouldn’t deter Michigan. You never know what can happen, and the Wolverines had some success down in the Miami-area last cycle. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Williams is a tall, springy wide receiver that created plenty of mismatch problems while starring for Team Ceedy.

LB Mekhi Mason, Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace (2022) New Michigan linebackers coach George Helow has been on the prowl for talent at the position in the southeast. And Mason definitely caught my attention. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Mason controlled the middle of the field and looked fluid in coverage while helping Miami Dream win the tournament championship. He has a nice build and should continue to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail. Right now, the three-star prospect has offers from Indiana, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia. This is a winnable recruitment as it stands today.