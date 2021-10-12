Five Rivals250 Recruits U-M Can Get Back In The Mix With After Hot Start

Michigan is off to a hot start on the field after an offseason marred by question marks and uncertainty. With the Wolverines producing wins and a sense of stability around Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff, here is a look at five Rivals250 recruits, U-M can jump back in the mix for before the early signing period in December.

Edge Beau Atkinson, Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road Atkinson was down to Michigan and North Carolina before siding with the home state Tar Heels in June. Obviously, UNC is off to a rough start, which means the door could be open for the Wolverines to make a move. In fact, Michigan never lost contact with Atkinson and has recently been in touch. After parting ways with Mario Eugenio last week, Atkinson could easily fill that spot as he has drawn comparisons to U-M star Aidan Hutchinson and rising underclassman Braiden McGregor. With Hutchinson having a dominant year, Michigan may be even more appealing to Atkinson.

DT Travis Shaw, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley As mentioned, North Carolina isn’t doing too hot on the field this season, which means several schools will be looking to poach Shaw, who is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect this cycle. Michigan has made contact here as it still needs another defensive tackle this cycle. Look, pulling Shaw is a bit of a long shot, but the Wolverines have plenty to sell and if they can find a way to get him on campus, you never know.

LB Joshua Burnham, Traverse City (Mich.) Central Burnham committed to Notre Dame over Michigan and others back in March and has been completely solid to the Irish ever since. However, Burnham grew up surrounded by Michigan fans, and it seemed stability as well as lack of relationships with the new defensive staff hindered the Wolverines’ chances in the spring. With the defense performing at a high level, stability concerns subsiding and the defensive staff having young energetic members (some in-state ties), it’s worth it for Michigan to reengage here. U-M has two upside linebacker commits in Deuce Spurlock and Aaron Alexander, but Burnham is a top-level prospect at the position.

DB Jacoby Mathews, Ponchatoula (La.) High Michigan is trending in the right direction with Mathews’ teammate Amorion Walker and could pitch package duo to the talented safety. But the connections don’t stop there. Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy is a Louisiana native and played for Mathews’ high school head coach, Hank Tierney. Bellamy recruited Mathews hard in the spring before interest faded, but Michigan’s play on the defensive side of the ball could move the needle. Bellamy is slated to make a stop by Ponchatoula this week and could try to make a move. Mathews has been open with his recruitment since backing off his verbal pledge to LSU in late July.