Five-run third inning helps No. 6 Michigan to 6-3 win over No. 7 Illinois
The Michigan baseball team kept its season alive on Wednesday night with a 6-3 win over No. 7 seed Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines — which essentially must win the conference tournament to keep their hopes of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament alive — rode the momentum of a five-run third inning to advance to the Friday round of the tournament.
After ace Connor O'Halloran pitched in the tournament-opening loss to Iowa on Tuesday, Michigan went to senior Noah Rennard on the bump. Rennard was dominant, and Michigan's five third-inning runs were more than enough to get the Wolverines to the victory.
Tito Flores opened up the rally with a single, and it was followed up by a triple from Ted Burton. Two batters later, Jonathan Kim was hit by a pitch, and then Jack Van Remortel launched a three-run home run to right center field.
Illinois then made a pitching change, but it wasn't exactly effective, as Mitch Voit took John Lundgren's first pitch to right field for Michigan's second triple of the inning. A few batters later Cody Jefferis singled, bringing home Voit as the Wolverines opened up a 5-0 lead over the Fighting Illini.
Rennard continued to cruise through the Illinois lineup, as he allowed just two hits through five innings of shoutout pitching. In the sixth inning, though, Illinois batters began to figure out the senior pitcher.
The Fighting Illini tallied five hits in the sixth inning, and they plated three to pull to within two runs. After Rennard allowed two runs, Tracy Smith called for the bullpen. Jacob Denner came into the game and allowed just one more run before the threat was finally over.
Michigan added an insurance run in the eighth inning as shortstop Cody Jefferis pulled the first pitch of his at-bat down the right field line and off the right field foul pole for his second home run of the season.
Denner shut the door in the top of the ninth, and Michigan staved off elimination with a 6-3 victory over the Fighting Illini.
The Wolverines are now set to have a day off before taking on the loser of No. 2 Indiana and No. 3 Iowa on Friday at 2 p.m. Should Michigan knock off the loser of Thursday's game, it will have to defeat the winner of the aforementioned game twice to claim a spot in the Big Ten Tournament Championship.
