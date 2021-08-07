Michigan Wolverines football is back under head coach Jim Harbaugh, his seventh season at the helm, and there have been plenty of changes from last year and a number of interesting (and some very important) developments heading into the season.

Here are five of the most noteworthy heading into fall camp, which officially started yesterday.

1. MIKE HART's addition and role as this team's 'no nonsense' assistant. We love — LOVE — Ron Bellamy. He was an outstanding hire, and he's going to prove to be a great hire. We've heard great things about fellow secondary coach Steve Clinkscale, like what Mike Macdonald appears to bring as a coordinator (though he still needs to learn a bit when it comes to recruiting) ... but Hart is an 'X' factor.

Read more ...

Five Significant Developments For Michigan Wolverines Football In 2021

RELATED

Mike Macdonald: Time for Talking is Over



