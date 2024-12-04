Five-star #1 LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng commits to Michigan

The number one linebacker in the 2025 class, five-star Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, has committed to Michigan to give the program a splash during the first day of the early signing period.

Owusu-Boateng chose Michigan over Colorado, Notre Dame, and Texas and committed to the Wolverines on national television, doing so on ESPN.

The impact of this commitment is massive. Michigan adds a five-star to its already strong 2025 class, gets the best player at a position of need, and wins a recruiting battle that was an uphill fight.

Owusu-Boateng's brother, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns, but notably a Notre Dame alumni. It has long felt Michigan would have to fight hard to keep Owusu-Boateng away from the Irish, but after every visit or connection with Michigan, the Wolverines made a mark.

Following his visit in September, Michigan looked to be right there with Notre Dame. Then, following his most recent visit on November 2, it looked like Michigan could be in the driver's seat for his commitment. Owusu-Boateng was at Notre Dame the next week, but the Irish felt they were clearly behind and decided to move on to other prospects.

After a visit to Colorado, some thought the tide may have swung again, but in the end, it was U-M.

Owusu-Boateng is a massive win for Brian Jean-Mary and gives the Wolverines a top talent for the middle of its defense.

Owusu-Boateng could be competing for a starting job as a freshman, depending on what Michigan does with Jaishawn Barham, and potentially moving him to the edge position.