Five-star 2024 QB Jadyn Davis closing in on top schools list
LAS VEGAS — Charlotte (NC) Providence Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis landed in Las Vegas on Friday to join his Carolina Stars team at the loaded Overtime 7v7 tournament.Davis faced some stro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news